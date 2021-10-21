RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Six things to know about Salzburg's Champions League hero, Noah Okafor

Authors:

Seyi Alao Pulse Contributor

It was a big night for Noah Okafor as he scored twice in Salzburg UEFA Champions League win over Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

Okafor, who is 21-year-old, scored in the 69th and 75th minute to lead the Austrian champions to a comfortable 3-1 win.

It was a memorable game for the youngster as his became the latest youngster to deliver a strong performance on the biggest stage.

Here are 6 Things to Know about Noah Okafor :

1. Born in Benningen, Switzerland, Okafor is a special talent, who started his career with FC Arisdorf.

Okafor joined FC Arisdorf in 2018. He spent one season with them before joining Swiss giants FC Basel.

2. Okafor made his debut for Basel on 19 May 2018 against FC Luzern. He featured in 53 league games for them and scored 8 goals in return.

3. Okafor left Basel to join Salzburg on the 31st of January 2020. He has made 35 matches for the Club and netted 11 goals.

4. Okafor is of Nigerian descent. His father is the Eastern part of Nigeria, while his mother is Swiss.

5. Okafor made his debut for Swiss U17 side in 2016. He was later drafted to the U20 after one year with the junior side.

6. He made his debut for Switzerland senior team in 2019 UEFA Nations League match against England on 9th of June 2019. Furthermore, he came on as a 113th-minute substitute for Haris Seferovic.

Style of play :

Okafor is an exciting striker known for his composure on the ball and silky smooth dribbling. He can also play from the wing or behind the number 9.

He's blessed skills, and can create space with one movement. His match-winner against Wolfsburg is a perfect example of what he can do on his day.

---

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Seyi Alao Pulse Contributor

