Simy: When will Salernitana forward end Serie A drought?

The towering striker won hearts for netting a staggering 20 times in 2020/21, a career-high in Italy’s top flight, for a struggling Crotone side that suffered instant relegation to Serie B. Having particularly flourished under Serse Cosmi, perhaps the hope was to see the 29-year-old equally thrive with Salernitana under Fabrizio Castori.

However, it’s been far from plain-sailing for the West African who’s endured a tough run since returning to Serie A. Simy has gone seven games without scoring, although this stat comes with the caveat of starting only three of those games.

The new boys have netted only five times in seven fixtures, a return that seems strange owing to the scoring prowess of the man they loaned for the campaign from Crotone.

Simy’s current situation is somewhat alien to the experienced forward, too. In his impressive 20-goal season last year, the striker had already netted three times in his opening seven matches, but this year’s drought has been rather disappointing.

In a sense, it’ll make sense to start him against Spezia this weekend, owing to the hosts’ soft underbelly that’s seen them concede a staggering 19 times in 2021/22—no team has let in more goals than Thiago Motta’s troops.

They’ve lost every home game this season, conceding six times in the process, and another defeat for the Liguria outfit will raise a few eyebrows in the city. Four of their last five games have been defeats with the last three ending in disappointment, a run they’ll want to end against Simy and his teammates on Saturday afternoon.

A fourth loss on the trot will represent Spezia’s longest run of losses in Serie A, something Motta will hope to avoid in game week eight.

Without a doubt, Spezia needed the international break more than anyone in the division, but Simy will relish the opportunity of inflicting further pain on the beleaguered hosts as he looks to end his scoreless run on his return to the top flight.

---

