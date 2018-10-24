Simy Nwankwo's overhead kick nominated for Goal of the Season in Italy

news

Super Eagles forward Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo's overhead kick for Crotone against Juventus has been nominated for the Goal of the Season for the.

The Nigerian striker rose to prominence during the 2017/18 league season with the goal against Juventus in a league encounter Wednesday, April 18 which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Ezio Scida.

Alex Sandro put Juventus in the lead in the 16th minute before Simy levelled through a spectacular overhead kick in the 65th minute.

His goal has now been nominated for among the best scored in Italy last season.

The Gran Galà del Calcio which is in its eighth edition is an event that celebrates the best players in Italy.

The award is issued by the Italian Association of Footballers in collaboration with a communication and events agency.

Nominees for Goal of the Season

Simy’s goal will compete against Alberto Brignoli’s goal for Benevento against AC Milan, Duvan Zapata’s goal for Sampdoria against Udinese, Suso’s goal for AC Milan against Udinese.

Goran Pandev’s strike for Genoa against Verona, Dries Mertens goal for Napoli and Lazio, Luiz Alberto’s strike for Lazio against SPAL and Mauro Icardi’s goal for Inter Milan against Sampdoria.

Other nominees are Stephan El Sharaawy’s goal for Roma against Bologna, Federico Chiesa’s goal for Fiorentina against Bologna, Federico Bernardeschi’s goal for Juventus against Spal and Andrea Belotti’s goal for Torino against Sassuolo.

Nomination for the Goal of the year is already open and the 2018 Gran Galà del Calcio is expected to hold at the Megawatt Court in Milan on Monday, December 8.