Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo welcomes baby daughter with wife

news

Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo and his wife Chid have welcomed a bouncing baby girl, Pulse Sports have learnt.

Nwankwo and Chid got married in September 2017 after dating for a couple of years.

A year later, the Super Eagles striker and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl. The bundle of joy arrived two weeks ago and she has been named Dezy Belmira Nwankwo.

The details are still unclear but it seems Nwankwo’s wife Chid gave birth in Italy where the striker plays with Crotone.

For Crotone this season, Simy has managed just one goal in Serie B where his club now plays after relegation from Serie A last season.

The 26-year-old his first Super Eagles call-up earlier this year and was included in the squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

After a poor season so far in Italy, he wasn’t called up to the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Libya.