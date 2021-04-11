Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo continued with his goalscoring form with another Serie A goal on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Nwankwo scored in Crotone’s 3-2 loss away at Spezia; his goal came in the 78th minute to put his side 2-1 up.

It was a simple finish off a cross for his 16th goal of the season.

Nwankwo is not commended enough for his exploits this season for Serie A’s bottom side Crotone.

Since January, the 28-year-old has been in red-hot form for Crotone and has now scored in six straight Serie A games since March.

Aided by his incredible movement in the box and his exquisite finishing, Nwankwo has been able to stand out in an awful Crotone side.

Nwankwo Simy has been in good form since January 2021 (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

With the kind of form he’s in, he should be in consideration for a Super Eagles call-up, especially when you take into consideration that he has outscored Super Eagles’ main striker Victor Osimhen in the same league.

However, Nwankwo had been in the team before without any significant impact and in his place is another in-form striker Paul Onuachu who in March scored two goals in two for the Super Eagles.

Many also point to his weakness as a reason why he’s not getting the look in. Nwankwo lacks the pace to genuinely trouble defences.

His lack of dynamism seems to be why his exploits this season have been ignored, but consistency on this level for the rest of the season and maybe the next, and then we might start having another conversation.