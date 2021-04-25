RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Simy Nwankwo scores a brace to break Martins, Aiyegbeni's records but says 'I can't be happy'

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Nigerian goal-poacher has been in terrific form for Crotone in Serie A this season.

Simy Nwankwo scores a brace to break Martins, Aiyegbeni's records but says 'I can't be happy' (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Nwankwo Simy celebrates his team's third goal during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and Benevento at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on January 17, 2021 in Crotone, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria

Simy Nwankwo continued his free scoring form for Crotone this season with another brace which helped him eclipse two records of former Super Eagles strikers, Obafemi Martins and Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

Recommended articles

The towering striker netted his 18th and 19th league goal of the season as Crotone recoded a rare 3-4 victory away to Parma on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Going into the game, Nwankwo stood on the cusp of setting a new feat as the Nigerian with the most Serie A goals to his name, a record previously held by former Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker, Martins.

However, it took him 42 minutes to get going as his simple tap-in from close range restored Crotone's lead after Parma's Hernani had cancelled out Lisandro Magallán's opener.

Adam Ounas added a third for Crotone on the stroke of halftime but their advantage was quickly wiped off with two rapid goals from Gervinho and Valentin Mihăilă in the 49th and 54th minutes respectively.

With the game poised at 3-3, Nwankwo's moment arrived.

Crotone were awarded a penalty on 69th minute and the Nigerian stepped up to convert in his usual skip and jump run-up fashion.

Simy Nwankwo in warm ebrace with his teammate, Adam Ounas, during Crotones's 4-3 win against Parma on Saturday, April 24, 2021. [Twitter/@SerieA_EN]
Simy Nwankwo in warm ebrace with his teammate, Adam Ounas, during Crotones's 4-3 win against Parma on Saturday, April 24, 2021. [Twitter/@SerieA_EN] Pulse Nigeria

He has now increased his total tally in Serie to 29 having scored 10 in two previous campaigns for Crotone which by implication puts him ahead of Martins.

“It’s an honour in a very difficult league like Serie A," he said after the game.

During his five-year stint at Inter, Martins scored a total of 28 league goals in 88 matches, while Simy needed 77 games to reach this milestone.

It wasn't only Martins' record that Simy broke on Saturday, Aiyegbeni also suffered the same fate.

By scoring his 19th goal of the season, Simy is now the Nigerian with the most goals in a single season in any of the top five European leagues – EPL, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

Aiyegbeni had held this record since 2011/2012 Premier League campaign when he netted 17 times for Blackburn Rovers.

ALSO READ: Victor Osimhen gets a goal, Simy Nwankwo bags brace as Napoli beat Crotone 4-3 in Serie A

Despite his goal scoring, record breaking run this season, the Nigerian is still dissatisfied with his team's lack of good fortunes.

Crotone are rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table with only 18 points to show for their efforts after 33 round of games, and will require a miracle to stay in the topflight.

Although Simy has been their only positive story of the season, his 11 goals in the last eight games have done little to move them up the table.

When he was asked about his personal achievement thus far, the Nigerian says “It’s a strange moment. I cannot be happy. It’s true on an individual level I’m doing well, but it’s not enough, because the team is what matters."

“Today we brought home a victory we’ve deserved for a long time and I hope we can close the season with dignity,” Simy told Sky Sport Italia.

He's now the third leading scorer in the division behind Cristiano Ronaldo with 25 and Romelu Lukaku 21 goals.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation