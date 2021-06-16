Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo says the transfer market does interest him amidst speculation over his future

After an impressive 2022/2021 season in Serie A where Nwankwo scored 20 goals in 38 games for Crotone.

Despite his impressive goal returns, Crotone got relegated, so the Nigerian is expected to leave for another club.

He, however, does not seem focused on the transfer window.

"I do not know. For now I'm in a place where I feel good and people love me, the transfer market doesn't interest me," he told Gazzetta dello Sport when he was asked about his future.

Despite dismissing concern about his future at Crotone, the club's Sporting Director has revealed that the striker will certainly be sold.

"Simy has requests from Serie A, but above all from the Bundesliga. Many Serie A teams have requested for him, and he will certainly be sold. Simy is on the market because he is in great demand", Crotone's Sporting Director Beppe Ursino told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport earlier in June.

According to reports, newly promoted Salernitana lead the Serie A race for the Nigerian ahead of Lazio, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Genoa and Monza.

There are also French and Belgian clubs interested in the Super Eagle, whose contract with Crotone ends in 2022.

The Nigerian striker scored 20 goals in Serie A in the just-ended season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku scored more league goals in Italy than the Nigeria international.