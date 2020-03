Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo got the winner for Crotone in a 1-0 win over Pisa in the Italian second division on Tuesday, March 2, 2020.

Nwankwo scored in added time to secure all three points for the Pythagoreans and move them up to third on the Serie B table.

The game was headed to a goalless draw before the Nigerian striker scored to secure the win.

That was his 13th goal so far this season as he aims to help Crotone back to the Serie A.