He remained with the club in the Italian second division and blossomed as a player. Dangerous in the air and smooth movement around the box, the Nigerian became the designated goal poacher for his side.

14 goals in the 2018/2019 season and then 20 to aid their promotion to the top-flight in the 2019/2020 season.

If there was any doubt that he would cope in the top-flight, the lanky striker cleared it exceptionally, scoring 20 goals in the 2020/2021 season.

It wasn’t enough to keep Crotone in the division, but the 29-year-old had shown that he was a player for that level.

He would never return to second-tier football with Crotone and has gotten another shot at Serie A football for the 2021/2022 season, which kicks off this weekend.

The Nigerian has joined newcomers Salernitana on loan. According to reports, there is an obligation for the club to sign Nwankwo on a permanent basis after the loan deal.