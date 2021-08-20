RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Serie A-proven Simy Nwankwo gets new club to continue his career in the Italian top-flight

Steve Dede

The striker has joined Serie A newcomers Salernitana on loan from relegated Crotone.

Simy Nwankwo (Instagram/Salernitana)
Simy Nwankwo (Instagram/Salernitana)

Simy Nwankwo only managed 11 goals in his first two seasons in the Serie A with Crotone. At the end of this second season in 2018, Crotone suffered the drop.

He remained with the club in the Italian second division and blossomed as a player. Dangerous in the air and smooth movement around the box, the Nigerian became the designated goal poacher for his side.

14 goals in the 2018/2019 season and then 20 to aid their promotion to the top-flight in the 2019/2020 season.

If there was any doubt that he would cope in the top-flight, the lanky striker cleared it exceptionally, scoring 20 goals in the 2020/2021 season.

Nwankwo Simy is one of the most in-form players in the Serie A (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Nwankwo Simy is one of the most in-form players in the Serie A (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria

It wasn’t enough to keep Crotone in the division, but the 29-year-old had shown that he was a player for that level.

He would never return to second-tier football with Crotone and has gotten another shot at Serie A football for the 2021/2022 season, which kicks off this weekend.

The Nigerian has joined newcomers Salernitana on loan. According to reports, there is an obligation for the club to sign Nwankwo on a permanent basis after the loan deal.

This move gives the Nigerian another opportunity to play in the Serie A

Steve Dede Steve Dede

