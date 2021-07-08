RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Simeone extends Atletico deal until 2024

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has extended his contract until 2024, the La Liga champions announced Thursday.

The Argentinian, who won the domestic double in 1996 with the club during a five-year spell as a player and arrived at Atletico as coach in 2011, has signed through until June 30, 2024.

During Simeone's tenure as coach, Atletico have won eight titles, including two La Liga crowns (2014, 2021) and two Europa Leagues (2012, 2018), while the club has also lost two Champions League finals against Real Madrid (2014, 2016) in that time.

