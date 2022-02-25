'Sieze his ASSETS!'-Mixed Reactions as British MP calls for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to forfeit club

A member of the UK Parliament has on Friday, suggested that Chelsea's Russian-Israeli billionaire owner Roman Abramovich be banned from living in the country.
The suggestions came following the recent tensions growing between Russia and Ukraine at the moment after Russian President - Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.
Speaking in the House Of Commons, Labour MP Chris Bryant said that, Abramovich was of interest to the UK government allegedly due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices.
In a statement, Bryan said: "That is nearly three years ago and yet remarkably little has been done in relation. Surely Mr Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country?
"Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets including his £152m home?" Bryant said.
Abramovich who is one of the most famous club owners in world football, acquired the London club for £140 million in July 2003 and has recorded multiple successes with The Blues.
However, the news of Abramovich's potential sanctions by the UK government has sparked panic as well as mixed reactions on Twitter from Chelsea fans and fans of the sport as well:
