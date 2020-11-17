The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will stream the second leg of Super Eagles’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with no television broadcast confirmed for the game.

There has been no confirmed TV broadcast schedule for the game which will be played in Freetown Sierra Leone.

Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and Africa Independent Television (AIT) who broadcasted the home game on Friday, November 13, have not been able to make the trip to Sierra Leone to broadcast the game.

To fill in that gap, the NFF revealed a streaming link on their website where Nigerians can watch the game.

“Watch #Afcon2021Q between Sierra Leone and Nigeria on the NFF TV from 5 pm,” the NFF announced on social media.

The Super Eagles will be aiming for a win against Sierra Leone after losing a 4-0 lead to draw the first leg 4-4.

Nigeria are still top of Group L of the qualifiers and might seal a qualification ticket if they get all the three points in Freetown.

See the streaming link here; https://www.thenff.com/nff-live-tv/