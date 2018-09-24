news

Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo has stated that he is ready to dump England and represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ojo who has represented England at various youth levels has now stated in a recent interview with the BBC that he is open and willing to wear the green and white of Nigeria.

The 21-year-old who moved to French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims from Liverpool in the summer transfer window is considering his international future and development as a professional.

Sheyi who was part of the England team to win the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, he has not made an official appearance for the senior side Three Lions.

Speaking to the BBC he said, "To be honest, I don't know much about it (Nigeria interest), but if they call me I'd be honoured to go to Nigeria.

"It's obviously a massive nation. I'm just really focused on club football at the moment, but I'm excited for the future, both club and country.

"My parents are originally from Nigeria as well, so they know a lot about it. They've always been keen on the idea [to represent Nigeria] but so far I've mainly been focusing on club football.

"It's starting to get to the time where I have to start thinking about my future. And of course, if Nigeria were to call me now it would be an honour."

The development comes after Pulse Sports Exclusively reported that Everton forward Ademola Lookman is ready to dump England for Nigeria.

Sheyi however also revealed that he will never turn down Nigeria as it will be an honour but so will an England call up.

"Of course, if I was to get selected I'd definitely think about it, I'd never turn down Nigeria," said Ojo.

"I'm from Nigeria originally so it'd be an honour, likewise with England as well. If I keep doing well, opportunities will come by for club and country.

"It's not really something I'm thinking about at the moment but you never know what could happen in the future."