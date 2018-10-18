news

Sheyi Ojo has declared his readiness to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and dump England whom he has represented at youth levels, here are five things to know about him.

1. Sheyi Ojo is 21-years-old

Born in Hemel Hempstead, England on June 19, 1997, Oluwaseyi Babajide Ojo is 21-years-old.

2. Sheyi Ojo’s previous clubs

Sheyi Ojo started his youth career with Milton Keynes Dons in 2007 where he was nurtured before he left for the Liverpool academy in 2011.

He spent four years with the Liverpool academy before he was given his debut with the first team in 2015.

In his first season with the senior team, he was loaned out to Wigan Athletic, upon his return he was shipped out to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2015/16 season and spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Fulham where he gained promotion to the Premier League.

He was loaned out to French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims to continue his development.

3. Sheyi Ojo, England and Nigeria

Sheyi Ojo was born in England to Nigerian parents but has never worn the green and white.

Ojo has represented England the country of his birth, at youth levels from U-16 to U-21.

He was part of the England 17 team to the Algarve Tournament and among the squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Despite playing for England at various youth levels he is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions which makes him eligible to represent Nigeria.

4. Style of play

At 21-year-old, Sheyi Ojo is still developing and has been continually loaned out to get more experience.

Ojo is a left-footed midfielder that can play on either flanks upon instruction of the coach.

He, however, has been utilised as a left back due to his blistering pace and delivery into the box from wide areas.

Ojo is still developing as a forward player but has been compared to Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele .

5. Sheyi Ojo awards

Sheyi Ojo is yet to win any individual award both at international level and for at his previous club sides on loan.

His only achievement was with the England U20 team where he was part of the team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017.