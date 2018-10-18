Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sheyi Ojo : 5 things about Nigeria England Liverpool forward

5 things to know about Sheyi Ojo who is ready to dump England for Nigeria

Here are five things to know about Sheyi Ojo who has said he is ready to wear the green and white of Nigeria.

  • Published:
play Sheyi Ojo has stated that he is ready to wear the green and white of Nigeria (Liverpool)

Sheyi Ojo has declared his readiness to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and dump England whom he has represented at youth levels, here are five things to know about him.

1.    Sheyi Ojo is 21-years-old

Born in Hemel Hempstead, England on June 19, 1997, Oluwaseyi Babajide Ojo is 21-years-old.

2.   Sheyi Ojo’s  previous clubs

Sheyi Ojo started his youth career with Milton Keynes Dons in 2007 where he was nurtured before he left for the Liverpool academy in 2011.

Sheyi Ojo play Sheyi Ojo started his career with Milton Keynes Dons (Getty Images )

 

He spent four years with the Liverpool academy before he was given his debut with the first team in 2015.

In his first season with the senior team, he was loaned out to Wigan Athletic, upon his return he was shipped out to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2015/16 season and spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Fulham where he gained promotion to the Premier League.

He was loaned out to French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims to continue his development.

play Sheyi Ojo is on loan at Stade de Reims (Twitter/Reims)

3.    Sheyi Ojo, England and Nigeria

Sheyi Ojo was born in England to Nigerian parents but has never worn the green and white.

Ojo has represented England the country of his birth, at youth levels from U-16 to U-21.

Sheyi Ojo play Sheyi Ojo won the FIFA U-17 World Cup with England (BBC)

He was part of the England 17 team to the Algarve Tournament and among the squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Despite playing for England at various youth levels he is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions which makes him eligible to represent Nigeria.

4.    Style of play

At 21-year-old, Sheyi Ojo is still developing and has been continually loaned out to get more experience.

play Sheyi Ojo could still have a career at Liverpool (Liverpool)

 

Ojo is a left-footed midfielder that can play on either flanks upon instruction of the coach.

He, however, has been utilised as a left back due to his blistering pace and delivery into the box from wide areas.

Ojo is still developing as a forward player but has been compared to Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

England Under 20 play Sheyi Ojo was part of the England U-20 team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017 (Football Whispers)

5. Sheyi Ojo awards

Sheyi Ojo is yet to win any individual award both at international level and for at his previous club sides on loan.

His only achievement was with the England U20 team where he was part of the team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Time and where you can watch Libya Vs Nigeriabullet
2 Libya Vs Nigeria Live: Ighalo scores to put Super Eagles in the lead...bullet
3 Ighalo’s brace spares Super Eagles blushes in 3-2 win over Libyabullet

Related Articles

Taiwo Awoniyi Nigerian forward extends contract at Liverpool
Sheyi Ojo Liverpool forward says he's ready to dump England for Nigeria
Ademola Lookman England coach says they are encouraging NFF target with game time
Ademola Lookman Everton star plays for England U21 side despite links to Nigeria
Pulse Exclusive British-born Everton youngster Lookman dumps England to commit to Super Eagles of Nigeria
2019 AFCON qualifiers Super Eagles to face Libya in Tunisia
Ovie Ejaria Player of Nigerian descent joins Gerrard at Rangers
Sheyi Ojo Player of Nigerian descent joins Reims after renewing contract with Liverpool
Umar Sadiq Nigerian striker joins Rangers on a 1-year loan deal
Algarve Tournament Nigerian boys to feature for England Under 17

Football

Since retiring from athletics last year, Usain Bolt has been pursuing his dream of becoming a professional footballer
Football Sprint king Bolt rejects Malta football offer
Fulham owner Shahid Khan has pulled out of a plan to buy London's Wembley Stadium
Football Fulham owner Khan withdraws offer to buy Wembley
Super Eagles
5 things we learnt from Super Eagles win over Libya
British regulations prevent live football from being shown between 2:45 pm and 5:15 pm local time on Saturdays in a bid to avoid hurting match attendance, and Eleven Sports has agreed to honor the blackout period
Football Broadcaster urges football authorities not to leave market 'to criminals'
X
Advertisement