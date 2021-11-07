Genoa appoint Andriy Shevchenko as manager till 2024

The club made the confirmation on its official website on Sunday afternoon. The post read: "Welcome, Mr. Shevchenko! Genoa CFC announces that Andriy Shevchenko has reached an agreement with 777 Partners and will lead the Grifone until 30 June 2024. As a footballer, Shevchenko won, among other things, the Ballon d'Or in 2004 and the Champions League in 2003. In the his coaching career led the Ukrainian national team from July 2016 to their historic placement in the top eight teams in Europe at Euro2020.

"Genoa CFC and 777 Partners warmly welcome Mr. Shevchenko and wish him a fruitful job at the helm of the oldest club in Italy."

Shevchenko is tasked with reviving the fortunes of the Italian club, currently 16th on the Serie A table with just one win from 12 league matches so far. Their last win came on September 12th, a 3-2 away victory at Cagliari. Since then, the club has gone on a nine-match winless run, culminating in a 2-2 draw against Empoli on Saturday.

Genoa will be Shevchenko's first foray into club management, having previously managed only at the international level. The former AC Milan and Chelsea star started his managerial career as assistant manager with the Ukrainian national team in February 2016. In July 2016, he was handed the nation's top job to become the National team manager.

At Euro 2020, the 45-year-old manager made history with the Ukrainian team, leading them to their first-ever appearance in the quarter finals of the Euros. They were knocked out by England in the last eight, suffering a comprehensive 4-0 defeat courtesy of goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson. Shevchenko stepped down as the manager of the Ukrainian national team on August 1st, 2021.