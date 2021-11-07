Shevchenko named new Genoa manager

In a statement Genoa said Shevchenko had signed a deal until the end of June 2024, giving the former AC Milan and Ukraine forward his first club management role after coaching his national team for the past five years.

The 45-year-old guided Ukraine to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, losing 4-0 to England in Rome.

Shevchenko scored 175 goals in 324 matches in two spells with Milan, twice emerging as Serie A's top scorer and winning a Seri A title and the 2003 Champions League.

Genoa fired Ballardini on Saturday with the team languishing 18th after just one win in their dozen games so far this season.