‘She’s my queen, I will do anything for her’; Odion Ighalo says as he takes his mum on vacation

Following the end of the 2020/2021 season of the Saudi Professional League on Sunday, May 30, Ighalo has been letting his hair down while on vacation.

He is with his mum, and he’s making sure she is enjoying her time on vacation as well.

The ex-Super Eagles striker shared a video of him and his mum stepping into a luxury yacht.

“She’s my Queen. I will do anything for her,” he captioned the video.

Ighalo and his mum have a close relationship, and it was her who first supported his football career from their days in the Ajegunle suburb of Lagos.

The striker had her mum watch him play live for the first time in his career, and he marked the occasion with a goal.

Ighalo was among the goals when Al-Shabab FC beat Al-Ain 5-1 in the Saudi Pro-League on Wednesday, May 19.

While celebrating the goal, he ran towards his mum, using his hands to form the heart shape and bowed to her.