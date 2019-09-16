Dikko is part of the leadership of the NFF alongside president Amaju Pinnick who has had a series of allegations of financial fraud and misappropriation against them.

On Friday, September 13, the ICPC sealed the residence of Dikko in Maitama, Abuja in compliance with an order of forfeiture of the property by a federal high court.

The ICPC are investigating Dikko’s alleged financial malpractices in the football association.

“It is true that ICPC sealed Shehu Dikko’s Maitama residence this morning,” Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC’s spokesperson told The Cable.

NFF top brass that include Shehu Dikko, Amaju Pinnick and Seyi Akinwum are being investigated for financial fraud

ALSO READ: The details behind all the allegations against Pinnick-led NFF

According to Okoduwa, this case is different from the one with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Special Presidential Investigatory Panel (SPIP).

“He is been investigated with others over fresh corruption charges. It has nothing to do with the cases of SPIP or EFCC,” Okoduwa also said.

Dikko and other NFF top brass have all been interrogated by the EFCC while SPIP in January recommended that president Pinnick be placed on a travel ban.

The Pinnick-led NFF have continued to deny all the allegations.