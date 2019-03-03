Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi scored for Bursaspor as they returned to winning ways against Sivasspor.

The 25-year-old Shehu scored one of the goals for Bursaspor as they beat Sivasspor in a matchday 24 Turkey Super Lig encounter played on Saturday, March 2.

Shehu has missed a large chunk of games this season due to injury but returned to training in recent weeks and has played a couple of games.

He has been steadily integrated into the team but Bursaspor were unable to win any of their last two games against Istanbul Basaksehir and Caykur Rizespor .

Shehu was deployed in a midfield position by Bursaspor coach Samet Aybaba for the game at the Bursa Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium.

After falling behind through an early goal by Emre Kilinc, Shehu restored parity for Bursaspor when he converted a ball through to him by Yusuf Erdogan in the 19th minute.

Both sides were level going into the halftime break, they both exchanged goals early in the second half but Bursaspor emerged victorious through a late goal by Aytac Kara in the 90th minute.

Abdullahi played for the entirety of the game and scored his first goal for the club by crawling on the pitch like a baby.

The Nigerian who joined Bursaspor in the 2018 winter transfer window took to his official Twitter account to post a celebratory message about his achievement ion the encounter.

He said, "Great to get a goal after a very difficult comeback! 3 points for @bursaspor."

Shehu is expected to return to action when Bursaspor takes on Ankaragucu in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, March 9.