Shehu Abdullahi in the news for allegedly beating his wife

Abdullahi was said to have battered his wife after an argument ensured over a phone call at their residence in Sokoto.
Shehu has been spending his holidays in Sokoto after his 2018 World Cup campaign with the Super Eagles.
It was at his Sokoto residence that the Bursaspor midfielder allegedly battered his wife over a phone call this weekend according to several reports.
Shehu Abdhullahi at the World Cup
The reports have it that trouble started when the 25-year-old midfielder walked in on his wife quickly cut the phone after he walked in on her making a call in her room.
The Super Eagles star allegedly attacked his wife after she refused to answer the phone when another call came in.
The wife, the reports says, claims that her husband was always eavesdropping on her phone conversations and also monitors her phone calls with friends and family.
Photo of a battered woman, who the reports say is that of the wife of the defender, has emerged on several Instagram accounts.
A family meeting has been held to resolve the issue according to several reports.
Pulse Sports could not confirm any of these reports.
Shehu and Sumayya, a beautician who owns a beauty store and fashion brand in Sokoto got married in 2015 and have one kid together.