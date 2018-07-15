Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Shehu Abdullahi in the news for allegedly beating his wife

Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles star in the news for allegedly beating his wife

Abdullahi was said to have battered his wife after an argument ensured over a phone call at their residence in Sokoto.

  • Published:
Shehu Abdullahi play

Shehu Abdullahi

(Instagram/Shehu Abdullahi )

Super Eagles star Shehu Abdullahi is in the news for allegedly beating his wife Sumayya Mustapha over a phone call at his residence in Sokoto.

Shehu has been spending his holidays in Sokoto after his 2018 World Cup campaign with the Super Eagles.

It was at his Sokoto residence that the Bursaspor midfielder allegedly battered his wife over a phone call this weekend according to several reports.

Shehu Abdhullahi at the World Cup

Domestic violence

The reports have it that trouble started when the 25-year-old midfielder walked in on his wife quickly cut the phone after he walked in on her making a call in her room.

The Super Eagles star allegedly attacked his wife after she refused to answer the phone when another call came in.

The wife, the reports says, claims that her husband was always eavesdropping on her phone conversations and also monitors her phone calls with friends and family.

Super Eagles player batters wife . . Nigerian footballer, Shehu Abdullahi, has battered his wife, Sumayya Mustapha, over a phone call. . . The incident happened, last night, at the couple#emo#4oCZ##s residence in Sokoto. It was gathered that Sumayya was on the phone with someone and cut the call when Shehu came into her room. . . However, when the phone rang again, she refused to pick it because the husband was always eavesdropping on her phone calls with friends and family. She claimed that, at times, Shehu would hide to record her conversations. . . She also revealed that he is fond of accessing her phone while asleep to read her chats and take pictures of her chats. She had enough yesterday and refused to pick her call in his presence, despite his insistence. . . Angered by her refusal, he descended on her, leaving her with a bloodied eye. As at the time of filing this report, a family meeting was about to be held.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Photo of a battered woman, who the reports say is that of the wife of the defender, has emerged on several Instagram accounts.

A family meeting has been held to resolve the issue according to several reports.

Pulse Sports could not confirm any of these reports.

Shehu Abdullahi and wife play Shehu Abdullahi and wife wedding in 2015 and have a kid together

 

Shehu and Sumayya, a  beautician who owns a beauty store and fashion brand in Sokoto got married in 2015 and have one kid together.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup finalbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2
Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles player expecting new baby with wife
Super Eagles Rating all Nigeria’s 23 players at World Cup 2018
Super Eagles Which player should remain in the squad and who should be dropped after World Cup 2018
Shehu Abdullahi Sokoto state government honours Super Eagles star with house, land, Hajj sponsorship

Football

France midfielder Paul Pogba celebrated their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph over Croatia by showing off his Shaku-Shaku skills on after the game.
Paul Pogba France midfielder celebrates World Cup with Shaku-Shaku
Ronaldo will be presented to the media on Monday after signing for Juventus
Football Ronaldo mania awaits superstar forward after sneaky Juventus arrival
France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates winning the World Cup
Football Deschamps' World Cup win a triumph for substance over style
Rio Ferdinand has tipped French star Kylian Mbappe to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the next big star in Football.
World Cup 2018 Ferdinand tips Mbappe to take over from Ronaldo and Messi