Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has gifted Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi a house, a piece of land and a sponsorship to Mecca for Hajj.

Abdullahi who was part of Gernot Rohr’s 23-man list to the tournament featured only in the opening group game against Croatia.

For his performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Abdullahi was rewarded by the state government.

The 25-year-old was awarded the gifts when he paid a visit to the state government house on Monday, July 2.

The house, trip to Mecca for the holy pilgrimage and the land given for his sports complex were gifts to Shehu for being a good ambassador of the state.

He took to his official Twitter handle to show appreciation to the state government for the gesture and gifts.

He said, “I want to appreciate @GovSokoto Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for the honour today.

“The Governor gifted me a house, land to build my Sports Complex, sponsorship to Hajj & cash to support my foundation. I'm honoured to be blessed in my State & I'm delighted to be a good ambassador.”

The Sokoto State government also posted on Twitter to confirm the gifts, the message said, "As a sign of appreciation, Governor @AWTambuwal, among other things Gave an Hajj Seat to @OfficialShehu, A four bedroom house complex and cash donation to his foundation. @SokotoGovtHouse is proud of you @OfficialShehu!!"

He was also congratulated by the Governor of the state with a message which said, "Thank you Abdullahi, for your service to our motherland. We are proud of you."