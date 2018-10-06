Pulse.ng logo
Sheffield United go top as Leeds held

Sheffield United moved to the top of the Championship as David McGoldrick sealed a 1-0 win over Hull, while promotion rivals Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford on Saturday.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick (L, pictured June 2015) slotted home with a 70th-minute penalty awarded for a foul on Jack O'Connell, which was enough to seal the points play

(AFP/File)

McGoldrick slotted home with a 70th-minute penalty awarded for a foul on Jack O'Connell and that was enough to seal the points.

West Brom moved second, one point behind the Blades, after Dwight Gayle scored twice in a 4-1 victory against lowly Reading at the Hawthorns.

Leandro Bacuna fired the visitors into a sixth-minute lead, but the Baggies responded through on-loan Newcastle striker Gayle's eighth and ninth goals of the season.

Harvey Barnes added a third before Kyle Bartley rounded off the scoring 10 minutes from time.

Pontus Jansson headed in a late equaliser to rescue previous leaders Leeds at Elland Road.

Neal Maupay put the Bees ahead from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute, but Jansson nodded home with two minutes remaining.

Goals from Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban gave Nottingham Forest, who had Jack Robinson sent off, a 2-0 victory at fourth-placed Middlesbrough.

Stoke secured their first away win of the season, ending Norwich's eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with a 1-0 success at Carrow Road following an own goal from Timm Klose in the 35th minute.

Aston Villa started life after Steve Bruce with a 2-1 defeat by Millwall at the Den.

Tammy Abraham scored after just seven minutes for Villa, who sacked Bruce on Wednesday.

But the Lions turned it around with strikes from Shane Ferguson and Tom Elliott either side of half-time to move out of the relegation zone.

Ipswich secured their first win of the campaign after Trevoh Chalobah's late effort secured a 3-2 victory versus Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Geoff Cameron cancelled out Jack Marriott's opener to secure QPR a 1-1 draw with Derby at Loftus Road.

Preston moved off the bottom of the table with a 4-0 victory over 10-man Wigan.

Lukas Jutkiewicz scored a hat-trick as Birmingham beat Rotherham 3-1 to secure their first home win of the season at St Andrew's.

