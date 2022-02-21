'Keyboard warriors can shut up!' - Football stars rally support for Meikayla Moore after hat-trick of own goals in New Zealand's 5-0 loss to USWNT

Damola Ogungbe
Moore has been supported to bounce back from her errors against the USWNT

Meikayla Moore plays for Liverpool Women's team in the England Women's Super League (IMAGO/Sports Press Photo)
Meikayla Moore plays for Liverpool Women's team in the England Women's Super League (IMAGO/Sports Press Photo)

Top women's football personalities have rallied support for Meikayla Moore following the New Zealand international's unfortunate hat-trick of own goals in Sunday's SheBelieves Cup match against the United States Women National Team (USWNT).

Moore scored three own goals in the 5th, 6th, and 36th minute of the encounter with the USWNT before the Liverpool defender was taken off in the 36th minute.

Reacting to Moore's own goals, New Zealand women's coach Jitka Klimkova reiterated that every player has a bad day and that the team was solidly behind the Liverpool defender.

Moore in action for New Zealand against the USWNT on Sunday (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)
Moore in action for New Zealand against the USWNT on Sunday (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)

Klimkova said: "Each player who has played, and it doesn't matter what level, has great games and tough games, and 'Mouse' (Moore) had a tough day at the office.

"Obviously, she's sad and disappointed, but she's an unbelievable person and player who belongs on this team. We are all behind her in this tough moment for her."

Coach of US-based women's club side NJ/NY Gotham, Scott Parkinson was more critical of those who were trolling Moore, stating that the New Zealand international was up against elite players.

"Meikayla Moore will bounce back. She's playing against the best team on the planet, who are delivering unreal balls into the box," Parkinson stated.

Moore in training for Liverpool Women's team (IMAGO/Pro Sports Images)
Moore in training for Liverpool Women's team (IMAGO/Pro Sports Images)

"For all the keyboard warriors giving her a bit of s***, get back in your mum's basement. She's doing things that 99.9 per cent could only dream about! Good player!"

Veteran USWNT defender Ali Krieger also showed her support for Moore in a series of tweets on Sunday night, stating that this is one of the cruel aspects of the game.

Ali Krieger (R) celebrates the US teams World Cup victory with fellow player Alex Morgan on July 7, 2019 in Lyon
Ali Krieger (R) celebrates the US teams World Cup victory with fellow player Alex Morgan on July 7, 2019 in Lyon

Krieger tweeted: "I'm so proud of the USWNT - 3-0 at half-time vs NZ - but I do have to say my heart goes out to Moore.

"This beautiful game can be cruel sometimes and today doesn't define her! I can't imagine the pressure she feels at the moment and I hope she's okay."

Moore is an established international for the New Zealand women's team with Sunday's match against the USWNT her 50th appearance for the senior national side.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

