'Keyboard warriors can shut up!' - Football stars rally support for Meikayla Moore after hat-trick of own goals in New Zealand's 5-0 loss to USWNT

Moore scored three own goals in the 5th, 6th, and 36th minute of the encounter with the USWNT before the Liverpool defender was taken off in the 36th minute.

'Mouse' only had a bad day - New Zealand coach

Reacting to Moore's own goals, New Zealand women's coach Jitka Klimkova reiterated that every player has a bad day and that the team was solidly behind the Liverpool defender.

Pulse Nigeria

Klimkova said: "Each player who has played, and it doesn't matter what level, has great games and tough games, and 'Mouse' (Moore) had a tough day at the office.

"Obviously, she's sad and disappointed, but she's an unbelievable person and player who belongs on this team. We are all behind her in this tough moment for her."

She's better than 99.9% of you - Parkinson blasts 'keyboard warriors'

Coach of US-based women's club side NJ/NY Gotham, Scott Parkinson was more critical of those who were trolling Moore, stating that the New Zealand international was up against elite players.

"Meikayla Moore will bounce back. She's playing against the best team on the planet, who are delivering unreal balls into the box," Parkinson stated.

Pulse Nigeria

"For all the keyboard warriors giving her a bit of s***, get back in your mum's basement. She's doing things that 99.9 per cent could only dream about! Good player!"

Football can be cruel - USWNT legend Krieger

Veteran USWNT defender Ali Krieger also showed her support for Moore in a series of tweets on Sunday night, stating that this is one of the cruel aspects of the game.

AFP

Krieger tweeted: "I'm so proud of the USWNT - 3-0 at half-time vs NZ - but I do have to say my heart goes out to Moore.

"This beautiful game can be cruel sometimes and today doesn't define her! I can't imagine the pressure she feels at the moment and I hope she's okay."