Liverpool defender Meikayla Moore scores an unfortunate hat-trick of OWN GOALS on her 50th cap for New Zealand against USWNT

Damola Ogungbe
Meikayla Moore scored the hat-trick of own goals with her right foot, left foot, and a header

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore was on the wrong side of history on Sunday after she scored a hat-trick of own goals in her country's SheBelieves Cup tie with the United States Women National Team (USWNT).

Moore's errors came within the first 36 minutes of the match after which the Liverpool defender was substituted by New Zealand Women coach Jitka Klimkova in the 40th minute.

Moore scored the first own goal just five minutes into the game when she booted Sophia Smith's tempting cross with her right foot beyond her goalkeeper to give the USWNT the lead.

One minute later, Margaret Purce's deft header ricocheted off Moore's head and into the net to double the USWNT's advantage and Moore's own goal tally.

USWNT forward Purce was again involved in Moore's third own goal. The American delivered a low cross into the penalty box in the 36th and Moore could only slice the ball past her goalkeeper with her left foot.

The Liverpool defender was spared further misery by her national team coach when she was replaced by Rebekah Scott in the 40th minute.

Meikayla Moore is an established New Zealand international, coincidentally playing her 50th senior game for her country in the match against the USWNT.

The USWNT would go on to score two more goals courtesy of Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh to complete a 5-0 bashing of New Zealand in their SheBelieves Cup match.

