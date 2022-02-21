Liverpool defender Meikayla Moore scores an unfortunate hat-trick of OWN GOALS on her 50th cap for New Zealand against USWNT

Moore's errors came within the first 36 minutes of the match after which the Liverpool defender was substituted by New Zealand Women coach Jitka Klimkova in the 40th minute.

Moore scored the first own goal just five minutes into the game when she booted Sophia Smith's tempting cross with her right foot beyond her goalkeeper to give the USWNT the lead.

VI Images/Getty Images

One minute later, Margaret Purce's deft header ricocheted off Moore's head and into the net to double the USWNT's advantage and Moore's own goal tally.

USWNT forward Purce was again involved in Moore's third own goal. The American delivered a low cross into the penalty box in the 36th and Moore could only slice the ball past her goalkeeper with her left foot.

The Liverpool defender was spared further misery by her national team coach when she was replaced by Rebekah Scott in the 40th minute.

Pulse Nigeria

Meikayla Moore is an established New Zealand international, coincidentally playing her 50th senior game for her country in the match against the USWNT.