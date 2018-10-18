Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Shaw puts 'odd four years' behind him to sign new five-year Man Utd deal

Football Shaw puts 'odd four years' behind him to sign new five-year Man Utd deal

England left-back Luke Shaw believes he can be a catalyst for a turnaround in Manchester United's fortunes after signing a new five-year contract with the Premier League giants on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's Luke Shaw has extended his contract with the club till 2023 play

Manchester United's Luke Shaw has extended his contract with the club till 2023

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

England left-back Luke Shaw believes he can be a catalyst for a turnaround in Manchester United's fortunes after signing a new five-year contract with the Premier League giants on Thursday.

Shaw, 23, was in the final year of the deal he signed four years ago when joining from Southampton as the world's most expensive teenager at the time.

However, his time at Old Trafford has been blighted by a horrific leg break in 2015 that forced him to consider retiring and public criticism from United manager Jose Mourinho.

"It's been an odd four years for me," admitted Shaw.

"There have been ups and downs. From signing today now it's all about looking forward and to how much I can help the team and become a success again.

"If you look at my situation in the last year and a bit, you'd have thought this could have been impossible. But I worked hard, I wanted to be here and I wanted to make sure my future was here to help this club."

Shaw has been rewarded for an excellent start to the season personally despite a difficult time for Mourinho's men as a team.

United trail Premier League leaders Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City by seven points after eight games with speculation surrounding how long Mourinho will keep his job.

"I think personally it's only a matter of time that the success is going to be coming back," added Shaw.

"I can see the team that we have here. We have an amazing group of players and the talent we have is scary, there are a lot of young lads that are hungry for trophies."

Despite their previous differences, Mourinho has been won over by Shaw's start to the campaign and insisted he was deserving of his new deal.

"Luke fully deserves this contract. He understood his development process, he has worked really hard at every level and he always believes in himself which is a great attribute to have," said Mourinho.

"Luke is still young and is improving all the time and he must feel very proud of himself.

"I am delighted that we are keeping such a talented young English player with a bright future ahead of him."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Libya Vs Nigeria Live: Ighalo scores to put Super Eagles in the lead againbullet
2 Ighalo’s brace spares Super Eagles blushes in 3-2 win over Libyabullet
3 Emmanuel Emenike Stop the fake news, Nigerian striker never divorced...bullet

Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe celebrates France World Cup win in his hometown Bondy
A raft of dramas, documentaries and children's shows based on football have been snapped up at MIPCOM in Cannes, the world's top entertainment showcase which ends Thursday
Football New football TV shows hope to score with fans
"This is my home," Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi said.
Football 'This is my home' - Icardi committed to Inter
Paris Saint-Germain's fans hold up their team scarves at the start of their UEFA Champions' League football match against Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris October 3, 2018
Football PSG face UEFA sanctions after crowd trouble against Red Star
X
Advertisement