Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Shahid Khan moves closer to ?600m Wembley purchase

Football Shahid Khan moves closer to ?600m Wembley purchase

Fulham owner Shahid Khan moved a step closer to buying Wembley Stadium after the Football Association board agreed to let the American businessman's ?600 million ($787 million, 674 million euros) plan be considered by the governing body's full council next month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fulham's US owner Shahid Khan hopes to buy London's Wembley Stadium play

Fulham's US owner Shahid Khan hopes to buy London's Wembley Stadium

(AFP)

Fulham owner Shahid Khan moved a step closer to buying Wembley Stadium after the Football Association board agreed to let the American businessman's ?600 million ($787 million, 674 million euros) plan be considered by the governing body's full council next month.

Wembley, in northwest London, is the spiritual home of football in England and the historic arena reopened in 2007 after a seven-year rebuilding project that cost ?757 million.

But senior FA executives believe selling to American businessman Khan, who also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team, could provide a huge cash boost for English football as well as an additional ?300m in future revenues from the stadium's hospitality business.

Now Khan's proposal will be put before the FA council when it meets on October 11.

"The sale of Wembley Stadium, the negotiated protections and an outlined plan to invest ?600m into football community facilities, were presented and discussed at the FA board meeting today (Thursday)," said an FA spokesperson.

"Following on from this discussion, the FA board has agreed to take the presentation to the FA council to get its input now that the full facts are known."

Reports in the British media before Thursday's meeting suggested opposition from amateur football representatives and other grassroots groups could have scuppered the deal.

Board approval was forthcoming, however, although Khan's plan will need to gain majority council support if it is to get off the drawing board.

Khan's proposals also include basing the Jaguars at Wembley, where a succession of NFL games, several featuring his side, have been played in recent years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Football

German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel (L) is congratulated by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin
Football Germany beat Turkey for right to host Euro 2024
UEFA will bring in Video Assistant Referees in the Champions League from next season
Football VAR to be used in Champions League from next season and at Euro 2020
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Nigeria to face Libya in Uyo for AFCON 2019 qualifiers
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star to face Manchester United gets one match ban for red card against Valencia
X
Advertisement