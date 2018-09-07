Pulse.ng logo
Seychelles Vs Nigeria: Time and where you can watch

Seychelles Vs Nigeria Time and where you can watch AFCON 2019 qualifier

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play Seychelles Vs Nigeria: Time and where you can watch (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Saturday, September 8 take on Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been camped in Seychelles since Monday, September 3 ahead of the clash.

The AFCON 2019 qualifier will be played at the Stade Linite in Victoria, Seychelles.

play The Super Eagles will take on Seychelles in an AFCON (Elgon Sports)

 

Time of game

With Seychelles three hours ahead of Nigeria, the game will kick off at 1:30 pm Nigerian time (4:30 pm local time in Seychelles).

Where to watch

The Seychelles Vs Nigeria game will be shown on SuperSport 9 on DSTV.

Other pay-TV platforms in Nigeria like Kwese and StarTimes have not revealed if they will broadcast the game.

DSTV, on the other hand, will broadcast several Matchday 2 fixtures of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

