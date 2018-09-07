Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Seychelles coach Gavin Jeanne confident of victory vs Super Eagles

Gavin Jeanne Seychelles coach confident his team will beat Super Eagles

Gavin Jeanne has no regard to the Super Eagles pedigree in Africa, as he eyes an upset by his Seychelles team.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Seychelles lost their last AFCON qualifier 5-1 to Libya (Elgon Sports)

Seychelles head coach Gavin Jeanne has stated that he is confident his team can defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Both teams meet in a group E second round of match for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

After a 5-1 to Libya in their opener, Seychelles are bottom of the group based on goal difference while the Super Eagles also have no point following a 0-2 loss at home to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their first fixture.

The Pirates of Seychelles are however ready to take advantage of playing at home to register their first points of the qualification campaign according to their manager.

play Gavin Jeanne is optimistic about the chances of his Seychelles team (Boxscore)

 

In a report by Complete Sports, Gavin is optimistic about the chances of his team against a side that participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He said, “Yes, we are very ready and positive about our chances against Nigeria.

“We have prepared well and I hope the players maintain their focus and stick to the plan. We have enjoyed a good build-up to the game. It’s our biggest football match in history."

He revealed that his teams participation in the COSAFA Cup has made his team well prepared for the encounter as they boast a large number of their players in Africa unlike the Super Eagles who are yet to play an official game since their loss to Argentina in the last group game of the World Cup and most of the players based in Europe.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles must get a positive result to maintain their qualification hopes (Getty Images)

He said, “We have tested ourselves enough from our participation it the Cosafa Cup till now. I hope it goes well and we make a positive impact.”

The Super Eagles take on Seychelles on Saturday, September 8 Kick Off 1:30 PM at the Linte Stadium, Victoria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Alexis Sanchez Manchester United star breaks up with girlfriend on Instagrambullet
2 Alexis Sanchez Forward's Manchester United shirt spotted in Adidas Shopbullet
3 New Jersey Alert Chelsea unveil 3rd strip with NikeConnect technologybullet

Related Articles

Samuel Kalu 5 things to know about forward that replaced Victor Moses
Victor Moses 5 players that can replace retired forward in the Super Eagles
2019 AFCON qualifiers Samuel Kalu says Super Eagles will give everything against Seychelles
Semi Ajayi 5 things to know about new Super Eagles defender
Super Eagles NFF cancel Saudi Arabia friendly, set up Liberia as replacement
Jamilu Collins Super Eagles new boy prayed for call-up to national team
Henry Onyekuru Galatasaray forward happy to be back with Super Eagles
Super Eagles Ndidi, Iheanacho, 16 others in camp ahead of Seychelles clash
Kelechi Nwakali 5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder
Super Eagles Onyekuru recalled as Rohr retains most of his World Cup squad for AFCON 2019 qualifier against Seychelles

Football

2019 AFCON qualifiers Samuel Kalu says Super Eagles will give everything against Seychelles
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.
Super Eagles NFF cancel Saudi Arabia friendly, set up Liberia as replacement
Maradona has sometimes had a touchy relationship with Mexico: he infuriated Mexicans in June when he said the country did not deserve to host the 2026 World Cup, which it was awarded along with the United States and Canada
Football Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico
Harry Kane takes part in a training session ahead of England's match against Spain
Football England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain