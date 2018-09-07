news

Seychelles head coach Gavin Jeanne has stated that he is confident his team can defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria .

Both teams meet in a group E second round of match for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

After a 5-1 to Libya in their opener, Seychelles are bottom of the group based on goal difference while the Super Eagles also have no point following a 0-2 loss at home to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their first fixture.

The Pirates of Seychelles are however ready to take advantage of playing at home to register their first points of the qualification campaign according to their manager.

In a report by Complete Sports, Gavin is optimistic about the chances of his team against a side that participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

He said, “Yes, we are very ready and positive about our chances against Nigeria.

“We have prepared well and I hope the players maintain their focus and stick to the plan. We have enjoyed a good build-up to the game. It’s our biggest football match in history."

He revealed that his teams participation in the COSAFA Cup has made his team well prepared for the encounter as they boast a large number of their players in Africa unlike the Super Eagles who are yet to play an official game since their loss to Argentina in the last group game of the World Cup and most of the players based in Europe.

He said, “We have tested ourselves enough from our participation it the Cosafa Cup till now. I hope it goes well and we make a positive impact.”

The Super Eagles take on Seychelles on Saturday, September 8 Kick Off 1:30 PM at the Linte Stadium, Victoria.