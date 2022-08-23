Sevilla turn to another Super Eagles star after missing out on Umar Sadiq

The Reds and Whites are currently in the market and had identified Sadiq as an option. Sadiq became a target for Sevilla after his exceptional performance for Almeria in the last two years, scoring 38 league goals.

Sevilla move on from Sadiq

However, Sevilla have moved on from Sadiq due to Almeria's price tag. The newly-promoted side will only sell Sadiq for €30m, but the Red and Whites are not ready to pay that amount.

Pulse Nigeria

But while Sevilla are no longer interested in Sadiq, they have shifted their attention to another Nigerian international, Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu has a similar frame as Sadiq and shares similar playing styles. Sevilla consider Onuachu as a perfect alternative to Sadiq and will be interested in signing the Nigerian.

Onuachu emerges as an option for Sevilla

According to VamosSevilla, Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui sees Onuachu as a player who could contribute to the team's attack.

The Spanish clubs also prefer Onuachu as he is a cheaper option than Sadiq.

Onuachu is valued at around €20m by Genk, which is €10m lower than Sadiq's fee. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Genk since the beginning of last season.

Getty Images

The ex-Midtjylland man scored 35 goals for the Belgian side in the 2020/2021 season before scoring another 22 last season.