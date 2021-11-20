Sevilla held by Alaves despite late Rakitic strike

Rakitic's late drive into the corner was only enough to salvage a point for Sevilla, who failed to win for a third time in five league games.

Alaves started the season with seven defeats from eight matches but they have now won three and drawn two of their last five, the draws coming from visits to Barcelona and now Sevilla.

Sevilla go top on goal difference, above Real Sociedad, who can reclaim first place by beating Valencia on Sunday. Real Madrid could also capitalise by winning at Granada.

Victor Laguardia headed Alaves in front in the fifth minute before Lucas Ocampos smashed home Gonzalo Montiel's cut-back to pull the hosts level.

But Alaves struck again on the brink of half-time as Luis Rioja's free-kick was adjudged to have caught the arm of Ocampos in the wall. Joselu's penalty squirmed under the body of Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

Torrential rain made playing conditions tough, with one Ocampos cross stopping dead in the water in the penalty area.