Super Eagles marksman, Simeon 'Simy' Nwankwo was in a devastating form as he netted twice to help Crotone secure an important 4-1 victory against Benevento in a Serie A match on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Going into the game, Crotone were rock bottom and desperately needed a win to halt a three-game losing streak.

Nwankwo helped his team got off to a dream start in the fourth minute when he pressured Benevento defender, Kamil Glik, into misdirecting a Pedro Pereira cross to the back of the net.

The Nigerian striker was proving unstoppable for the Benevento backline with his brilliant hold-up and link-up play and on 29th minute he got on the end of a swift counter-attacking play to slot home his first goal on the night.

Crotone were cruising and went into the break with a 2-0 lead against their fellow newly promoted side.

Nwankwo continued his dominant play after the restart by netting his second goal of the game to extend his team's lead to three goals.

Crotone won the ball back through Pereira in midfield, Emmanuel Riviere sent in the cross and the Nigerian striker got in front of the Benevento defender, Federico Barba to score a volley at full stretch with the inside of the right boot on 54th minute.

The gangling striker capped an amazing evening with an assist for Crotone's 4th goal.

Simy has now found the back of the net six times for Crotone this season with two assists to boot.

Benevento pulled one back in the 82nd minute through Iago Falque but there was no late comeback as Crotone held out for a 4-1 win.

The Giovanni Stroppa's side have found life very difficult in their return to Serie A this season amassing just 12 points after 18 games.

The win lifted Crotone off the bottom of the table briefly.