ADVERTISEMENT

SERIE A: Tammy Abraham rescues valuable point for Roma against Milan

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Tammy Abraham’s equaliser deep into added time earned Roma a 2-2 draw at the San Siro after a stunning comeback against AC Milan.

Tammy Abraham scored a late goal to help Roma avoid defeat against Milan
Tammy Abraham scored a late goal to help Roma avoid defeat against Milan

The Giallorossi did not even register a shot on target against Milan until the 87th minute, but somehow turned around a toothless display to extend their unbeaten away record to eight matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The early stages of the first half were totally dominated by Milan. On the whole, Both teams took some time to find great rhythm, particularly Roma, who were without manager Jose Mourinho due to a touchline ban. They defended deep and showed little interest in getting forward.

That lack of initiative from Roma put the emphasis on Milan to do all the running, but their final ball was poor as Olivier Giroud cut an isolated figure upfront.

Pierre Kalulu gives Milan the lead against Roma
Pierre Kalulu gives Milan the lead against Roma AFP

The first shot on target finally came just before the half-hour mark, when Brahim Diaz saw a 20-yard strike tipped over the bar. Goalkeeper Rui Patricio was powerless to stop Milan scoring from the resulting corner though, met by Pierre Kalulu, who netted with a thumping header.

That finally forced Roma out of their shell, but even though they attempted to be more attacking, they struggled badly to provide any kind of service for Tammy Abraham in attack.

Milan began the second half trying to assert their dominance as Roma once again started to drop deep. They created chances and Theo Hernandez and Giroud saw their efforts see shots saved just after the break by Patricio.

Milan finally go the second goal of the game deep into the second half when substitute Tommaso Pobega finished off a rapid counter-attack by firing into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Roma suddenly started to attack more aggressively than they had been doing and got rewarded for it in the 87th minute as Roger Ibanez found the back of the net with a powerful header.

Tammy Abraham celebrating after equalising for AS Roma against Milan
Tammy Abraham celebrating after equalising for AS Roma against Milan AFP

That goal looked nothing more than a consolation until Tammy Abraham silenced the home crowd by firing home the rebound after Nemanja Matic had seen his initial effort saved.

The result dealt a blow to Milan who are now seven points behind league leaders Napoli, whilst salvaging a late point could prove vital to Roma in their pursuit of the top-four.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tammy Abraham scored a late goal to help Roma avoid defeat against Milan

    SERIE A: Tammy Abraham rescues valuable point for Roma against Milan

  • Barcelona’s Ferran Torres and Atletico Madrid’s Stefan Savic were both sent off

    LA LIGA: Barcelona's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid marred by ugly ending

  • ISTANBUL - Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray AS celebrates his goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce AS and Galatasaray

    Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

Recommended articles

SERIE A: Tammy Abraham rescues valuable point for Roma against Milan

SERIE A: Tammy Abraham rescues valuable point for Roma against Milan

LA LIGA: Barcelona's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid marred by ugly ending

LA LIGA: Barcelona's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid marred by ugly ending

COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

SERIE A: Osimhen on target in Napoli's 2-0 win away at Sampdoria

SERIE A: Osimhen on target in Napoli's 2-0 win away at Sampdoria

Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

FA CUP: More woes for Chelsea's Potter as Manchester City hammer Blues 4-0

FA CUP: More woes for Chelsea's Potter as Manchester City hammer Blues 4-0

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again