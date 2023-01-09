SERIE A: Tammy Abraham rescues valuable point for Roma against Milan

AC Milan vs AS Roma first half

The early stages of the first half were totally dominated by Milan. On the whole, Both teams took some time to find great rhythm, particularly Roma, who were without manager Jose Mourinho due to a touchline ban. They defended deep and showed little interest in getting forward.

That lack of initiative from Roma put the emphasis on Milan to do all the running, but their final ball was poor as Olivier Giroud cut an isolated figure upfront.

The first shot on target finally came just before the half-hour mark, when Brahim Diaz saw a 20-yard strike tipped over the bar. Goalkeeper Rui Patricio was powerless to stop Milan scoring from the resulting corner though, met by Pierre Kalulu, who netted with a thumping header.

That finally forced Roma out of their shell, but even though they attempted to be more attacking, they struggled badly to provide any kind of service for Tammy Abraham in attack.

AC Milan vs AS Roma second half

Milan began the second half trying to assert their dominance as Roma once again started to drop deep. They created chances and Theo Hernandez and Giroud saw their efforts see shots saved just after the break by Patricio.

Milan finally go the second goal of the game deep into the second half when substitute Tommaso Pobega finished off a rapid counter-attack by firing into the far corner from the edge of the area.

AS Roma Comeback

Roma suddenly started to attack more aggressively than they had been doing and got rewarded for it in the 87th minute as Roger Ibanez found the back of the net with a powerful header.

That goal looked nothing more than a consolation until Tammy Abraham silenced the home crowd by firing home the rebound after Nemanja Matic had seen his initial effort saved.