SERIE A: 'Osimhen is the best striker in Serie A’ - AS Roma legend Francesco Totti

Totti thinks Osimhen is the best striker in Italy

"The strongest striker in Serie A? Osimhen in my opinion," Totti, who spent his entire 25-year career at Roma, scoring over 300 goals in that time, told BepiTv1 channel as quoted by Tuttonapoli.

AFP

"First, because he scores, when he gets the ball, he scores. And then he makes himself available to the team. He's always in the right place at the right time.”

Osimhen living up to the hype

Napoli bought Victor Osimhen from Lille for €70 million and he has been a success in Naples, scoring 38 goals in 76 games. He suffered a number of injuries during his first season with Napoli, but he managed to score 18 goals in 2021-22 and 10 for the season so far.

He was in fantastic form just before the World Cup break, scoring goals and leading the line expertly. The Totti praise comes just days after AC Milan legendary striker Filippo Inzaghi called Osimhen “the best right now and beyond Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud.”

What next for Osimhen?