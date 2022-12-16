ADVERTISEMENT

SERIE A: 'Osimhen is the best striker in Serie A’ - AS Roma legend Francesco Totti

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former AS Roma captain Francesco Totti has hailed Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the Serie A.

Former AS Roma captain and legendary Italian midfielder Francesco Totti has heaped praises on Victor Osimhen
Former AS Roma captain and legendary Italian midfielder Francesco Totti has heaped praises on Victor Osimhen

Since joining Napoli in July 2020, Nigerian striker, Osimhen has continued to demonstrate his supreme goal-scoring abilities and currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with nine goals in 11 matches. Roma legend Totti is the latest to praise his abilities, as have several other former Italian top-flight players.

"The strongest striker in Serie A? Osimhen in my opinion," Totti, who spent his entire 25-year career at Roma, scoring over 300 goals in that time, told BepiTv1 channel as quoted by Tuttonapoli.

Victor Osimhen celebrating after scoring a goal for Napoli
Victor Osimhen celebrating after scoring a goal for Napoli

"First, because he scores, when he gets the ball, he scores. And then he makes himself available to the team. He's always in the right place at the right time.”

Napoli bought Victor Osimhen from Lille for €70 million and he has been a success in Naples, scoring 38 goals in 76 games. He suffered a number of injuries during his first season with Napoli, but he managed to score 18 goals in 2021-22 and 10 for the season so far.

He was in fantastic form just before the World Cup break, scoring goals and leading the line expertly. The Totti praise comes just days after AC Milan legendary striker Filippo Inzaghi called Osimhen “the best right now and beyond Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud.”

On January 4, Napoli will return to Serie A action with a huge clash against Inter Milan, and Osimhen will be aiming to continue his blistering form.

