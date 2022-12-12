Osimhen has been the best player in Italy this season and one of the best players in Europe. He has scored 10 goals in 14 league appearances for Napoli this season as they sit pretty at the top of the table.
SERIE A: 'Osimhen is the best right now' - Milan legend Filipo Inzaghi
Former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi has praised Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen and believes that the Nigerian striker is one of the best.
Osimhen's stock continues to rise
The wonderful performances by Osimhen have not gone unnoticed and one of the most legendary Italian strikers, Filipo Inzaghi had some words regarding the Napoli hitman.
“If we think of Napoli, Osimhen is a true center-forward, He attacks deep, and keeps the ball, Osimhen is probably the best right now" Inzaghi said
Victor Osimhen continues to be a bright light and reference point for Nigerian players on the global stage and the level of adulation he receives at Napoli is only bettered by the likes of the Legendary Diego Maradona.
