SERIE A: 'Osimhen is the best right now' - Milan legend Filipo Inzaghi

Former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi has praised Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen and believes that the Nigerian striker is one of the best.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is the hottest striker in Europe right now
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is the hottest striker in Europe right now

Osimhen has been the best player in Italy this season and one of the best players in Europe. He has scored 10 goals in 14 league appearances for Napoli this season as they sit pretty at the top of the table.

The wonderful performances by Osimhen have not gone unnoticed and one of the most legendary Italian strikers, Filipo Inzaghi had some words regarding the Napoli hitman.

Victor Osimhen in action for Italian side Napoli
Victor Osimhen in action for Italian side Napoli

“If we think of Napoli, Osimhen is a true center-forward, He attacks deep, and keeps the ball, Osimhen is probably the best right now" Inzaghi said

Victor Osimhen continues to be a bright light and reference point for Nigerian players on the global stage and the level of adulation he receives at Napoli is only bettered by the likes of the Legendary Diego Maradona.

