SERIE A: Meet Victor Eletu, the AC Milan teenager who could become 'Nigeria's Jude Bellingham' or 'Gavi'

The AC Milan midfielder - while everyone focused on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, - became a hero for the Italian giants, scoring a winner in their first friendly ahead of the restart of the Serie A season.

Here is all you need to know about this 17-year-old.

Player profile

Full name: Victor Ehuwa Eletu

Age: 17 (born April 1, 2005)

Club: AC Milan

Position: Midfielder

Preferred foot: Right

Country: Nigeria

Starting out from Prince Kazeem Eletu Academy in Lagos Nigeria, Eletu is currently rated among the best teenage midfielders not just in Italy, but in Europe.

The 17-year-old, in 2018, received a scholarship to pursue his dream of playing professional football at AC Milan soccer school and has since grown through the ranks, rising to the point of featuring for the senior team under Stefano Pioli.

In July, the midfielder after having taken part in the first team's preseason sessions was named the captain of AC Milan's U-19 team ahead of the 2022/23 season.

He had prior, played for Milan's age-grade sides in the UEFA Youth League, Italian Primavera, Coppa Italia Primavera, Campionato Nazionale and the Viareggio Cup.

This week, Eletu signed his first-ever professional contract with Serie A giants with the help of Ted Dimvula – the lawyer in talks with Milan over Rafael Leao's renewal - and Allele Celestine, his agent.

He went on to celebrate it by scoring the winner in the first team's midseason 3-2 friendly victory over Serie D side Lumazzane.

Eletu who will play for the 19-time Scudetto winners until 2025, is expected to be drafted in by Pioli for Coppa Italia games while continuing his development with the youth team.

What is his style?

The 17-year-old is a defensive midfielder/deep-lying playmaker and other times plays as a box-to-box midfielder.

His strengths include long balls, dribbling in tight spaces, vision, pace, stamina, and physicality in 1v1 duels. Eletu also possesses a strong left foot which he many a time, uses to make deep passes.