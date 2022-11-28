Serie A: Mayhem in Turin as Juventus' entire board resigns after crucial meeting

Former Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved and President Andrea Agnelli were among the most notable names to hand in their resignation

Juventus' most senior officials have abandoned the club at a dire time

In a move set to shock the whole of Europe, reports have emerged that Juventus has been rocked with the sudden and immediate resignation of all the club's board members amidst allegations of false accounting.

In the biggest behind-the-scenes fiasco to hit the Turin-based club since the calciopolli scandal in 2006, Juventus have confirmed that no less than 10 of Juventus' higher-ups are set to leave the club.

The board consisting of Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Laurance Debroux, Massimo Della Ragione, Kathryn Fink, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, Giorgio Tacchia, Suzanne Heywood, and Maurizio Arrivabene took a unanimous decision to resign their posts following record losses of around €254.3 million posted by the club in the last financial year.

After the resignations, Maurizio Arrivabene, the managing director, will be in charge until the remarkable transition is complete.

Agnelli has overseen Juventus' most successful period of the 21st century and Pavel Nedved is the only player to win the Ballon d'Or while playing for Juventus. Together, they have now led Juventus into a mountain of losses. AFP

Agnelli's time at Juventus was incredibly successful, with nine consecutive Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League finals marking the highlights of his reign as president of the club.

However, the last few seasons have been a struggle for Juventus, who have failed to win a Serie A title for two years, and are currently 10 points off the pace in the current season while also dropping into the Europa League from the UCL.

The resignations will also serve as a huge blow to the European Super League project that Agnelli was a huge supporter of, as it leaves the project on its last two legs with Real Madrid's Florentino Perez and Barcelona's Joan Laporta.

