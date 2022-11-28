Serie A: Mayhem in Turin as Juventus' entire board resigns after crucial meeting

In the biggest behind-the-scenes fiasco to hit the Turin-based club since the calciopolli scandal in 2006, Juventus have confirmed that no less than 10 of Juventus' higher-ups are set to leave the club.

The board consisting of Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Laurance Debroux, Massimo Della Ragione, Kathryn Fink, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, Giorgio Tacchia, Suzanne Heywood, and Maurizio Arrivabene took a unanimous decision to resign their posts following record losses of around €254.3 million posted by the club in the last financial year.

After the resignations, Maurizio Arrivabene, the managing director, will be in charge until the remarkable transition is complete.

AFP

Agnelli's time at Juventus was incredibly successful, with nine consecutive Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League finals marking the highlights of his reign as president of the club.

However, the last few seasons have been a struggle for Juventus, who have failed to win a Serie A title for two years, and are currently 10 points off the pace in the current season while also dropping into the Europa League from the UCL.