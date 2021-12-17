RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Serie A legend José Altafini praises Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, likens him to Salah

The former Juventus forward is a huge Victor Osimhen admirer

Super Eagles and SSC Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has received praises from Serie A legend José Altafini.

Speaking to Italian newspaper, Tuttosport, Altafini exalted the Napoli forward whose presence in Naples he described as the "strength of Napoli".

"I like it very much," he said, according to Tuttosport. "For me, it is the true strength of Napoli."

Osimhen has been out since late November when he suffered a double fracture to his eye socket and cheekbone after a horror clash of head with Milan Skriniar during Napoli's 3-2 defeat to Inter in the Seria A.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since then, following a surgery a few days after he sustained the injury.

However, that didn’t stop Altafini from further exaltation as he likened the Super Eagles forward to his in-form fellow African, Mohamed Salah, and PSG star, Kylian Mbappe.

"With due proportions, for me, the Nigerian is to the Neapolitans as Salah is to Liverpool. And his importance is as important as Mbappé's for Paris Saint-Germain. A heavy absence for the Campania region," he added.

Altafini, 83, was nicknamed "Mazzola" during his playing days as he resembled another great of the game, Valentino Mazzola.

The former Brazilian and Italian striker, started his career at Brazilian club, Palmeiras, before going on to play for Italian sides, AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus.

Known for his eye for goal, Altafini is the fifth youngest player to score 100 goals in the Serie A, a feat he achieved at the age of 24 years and 239 days old.

