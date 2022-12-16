Serie A legend and freekick GOAT Sinisa Mihajlovic succumbs to cancer, dies at 53

Former Lazio, Roma, and Inter Milan player Sinisa Mihajlovic has succumbed to complications stemming from Leukemia at the age of 53 in a clinic in Rome.
The Serie A journeyman was best known as a set piece specialist and currently holds the record for the most freekick goals in Serie A history alongside Andrea Pirlo.
He will also be fondly remembered as the former coach of Bologna, AC Milan, Sampdoria, Fiorentina, Torino, and the Serbian national team
