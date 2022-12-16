ADVERTISEMENT

Serie A legend and freekick GOAT Sinisa Mihajlovic succumbs to cancer, dies at 53

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Serie player and current Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has sadly passed after a bout with cancer

Former AC Milan manager and Inter player Sinisa Mihajlovic passes away at 53 (Independent Photo Agency Int.)
Former AC Milan manager and Inter player Sinisa Mihajlovic passes away at 53 (Independent Photo Agency Int.)

Former Lazio, Roma, and Inter Milan player Sinisa Mihajlovic has succumbed to complications stemming from Leukemia at the age of 53 in a clinic in Rome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Serie A journeyman was best known as a set piece specialist and currently holds the record for the most freekick goals in Serie A history alongside Andrea Pirlo.

He will also be fondly remembered as the former coach of Bologna, AC Milan, Sampdoria, Fiorentina, Torino, and the Serbian national team

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Former AC Milan manager and Inter player Sinisa Mihajlovic passes away at 53 (Independent Photo Agency Int.)

    Serie A legend and freekick GOAT Sinisa Mihajlovic succumbs to cancer, dies at 53

  • Gianni Infantino has announced major changes to the Club World Cup format (Action Plus)

    FIFA Announce plans for a new Club World Cup with 32 teams starting in 2025

  • Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets announces retirement from Spanish national team

    Sergio Busquets announces retirement from international football

Recommended articles

Serie A legend and freekick GOAT Sinisa Mihajlovic succumbs to cancer, dies at 53

Serie A legend and freekick GOAT Sinisa Mihajlovic succumbs to cancer, dies at 53

FIFA Announce plans for a new Club World Cup with 32 teams starting in 2025

FIFA Announce plans for a new Club World Cup with 32 teams starting in 2025

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna gets 6 years for stabbing a woman

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna gets 6 years for stabbing a woman

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City interested in signing two England stars next summer

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City interested in signing two England stars next summer

Sergio Busquets announces retirement from international football

Sergio Busquets announces retirement from international football

Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

Sunday Oliseh and Perpetua Nkwocha to feature in 2022 FIFA Legends Cup in Qatar

Sunday Oliseh and Perpetua Nkwocha to feature in 2022 FIFA Legends Cup in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Morocco can make history against Croatia - Didier Drogba

QATAR 2022: Morocco can make history against Croatia - Didier Drogba

QATAR 2022: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Croatia vs Morocco third place match

QATAR 2022: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Croatia vs Morocco third place match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard