SERIE A: ‘In football anything is possible’ - Lukaku fancies Inter’s chances to win the league

Romelu Lukaku discusses Inter's chances of winning the league despite a massive deficit.

Milan, Italy - October 26: Romelu Lukaku of Internazionale celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Internazionale and Viktoria Plzen at San Siro Stadium
Milan, Italy - October 26: Romelu Lukaku of Internazionale celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Internazionale and Viktoria Plzen at San Siro Stadium

Despite being 11 points behind league leaders Napoli, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has stated that the club's goal remains to win the league.

The Belgian striker, who was part of Inter's league triumph in the 2020/21 season, believes his team still has a chance in this season's title race.

Napoli are the clear Serie A leaders, eight points ahead of second-placed AC Milan and 11 points above Lukaku's Inter.

Lukaku believes his team still has a chance to usurp Napoli and win the coveted Scudetto title.

Romelu Lukaku (Inter) during the Italian Serie A friendly match between Sassuolo 0-1 Inter at Mapei Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Romelu Lukaku (Inter) during the Italian Serie A friendly match between Sassuolo 0-1 Inter at Mapei Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

"Until a team has lifted the trophy in football anything is possible," Lukaku told Sky Italia

“People say it's impossible for us, well let's see at the end of the season the team that lifts the trophy.

“Now nobody has lifted it yet, we are there. There are still six months left, the championship ends on June 6. Guys, it's not January 4 yet.”

Lukaku was out of action for Inter for large parts of the first half of the season due to a muscle injury.

The 29-year-old has missed 16 games for Inter this season, a contributing factor to their failing attempt to reclaim the title they won in 2021.

Lukaku is regaining fitness, and he played in parts for Belgium at the World Cup.

He had a disappointing tournament performance due to a lack of match fitness leading up to it, but the striker is confident he has shaken it off and is looking forward to the rest of the season with Inter.

Lukaku scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in the season, during which Inter won the league.

Milan, Italy, 23rd May 2021. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez of Internazionale celebrate with the Scudetto trophy following the Serie A match at Giuseppe Meazza, Milan.
Milan, Italy, 23rd May 2021. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez of Internazionale celebrate with the Scudetto trophy following the Serie A match at Giuseppe Meazza, Milan.

His presence in the second half of the season would come as a huge boost for the Nerazzurri.

