Serie A champions AC Milan want highly-rated Eagles midfielder

Joba Ogunwale
The Rossoneri want to boost their squad as they aim to compete with Europe's biggest sides.

Italian Serie A champions AC Milan have identified Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise as a transfer target when the transfer window opens next summer.

The Serie A giants are looking for quality youngsters who can improve their squad, and they have identified Olise as one of their options.

Olise is one of the highly-rated youngsters in the English Premier League, having joined the Eagles from Reading last year. The 21-year-old has played ten times for Patrick Vieira's team this season, registering two assists.

The youngster's performances over the last two years have not gone unnoticed, and AC Milan are ready to make their move for his services.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are currently looking for a right-midfielder and have identified Olise as a potential solution.

Although Olise is versatile to play anywhere in the final half, he plays mainly as a right-midfielder. However, AC Milan will likely face a battle to sign the youngster as he is one of Palace's valuable assets.

The Eagles see Olise as a vital part of their project and will not allow him to leave easily. Also, the Rossoneri will have to pay the top dollar if they manage to convince the Eagles to sell, as Olise still has four years on his contract at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, England, France, and Nigeria will also be keen to monitor Olise's progress as he is eligible to play for either country.

Olise currently plays for France at the youth level, but he is still eligible to play for England as he grew up in the country, while Nigeria is an option through his mother.

Joba Ogunwale

