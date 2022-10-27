Serie A champions AC Milan want highly-rated Eagles midfielder

The Serie A giants are looking for quality youngsters who can improve their squad, and they have identified Olise as one of their options.

AC Milan want fresh blood Olise

Olise is one of the highly-rated youngsters in the English Premier League, having joined the Eagles from Reading last year. The 21-year-old has played ten times for Patrick Vieira's team this season, registering two assists.

Pulse Nigeria

The youngster's performances over the last two years have not gone unnoticed, and AC Milan are ready to make their move for his services.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are currently looking for a right-midfielder and have identified Olise as a potential solution.

Olise's quality matches Milan's requirements

Although Olise is versatile to play anywhere in the final half, he plays mainly as a right-midfielder. However, AC Milan will likely face a battle to sign the youngster as he is one of Palace's valuable assets.

Pulse Nigeria

The Eagles see Olise as a vital part of their project and will not allow him to leave easily. Also, the Rossoneri will have to pay the top dollar if they manage to convince the Eagles to sell, as Olise still has four years on his contract at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, England, France, and Nigeria will also be keen to monitor Olise's progress as he is eligible to play for either country.