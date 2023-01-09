ADVERTISEMENT

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

AC Milan have reportedly reached a contract extension agreement with Ismael Bennacer amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Ismael Bennacer is set to stay at AC Milan
Ismael Bennacer is set to stay at AC Milan

Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer is set to remain an AC Milan player after reportedly reaching an agreement to extend his stay at the club.

The 25-year-old will reportedly sign a new deal worth €4 million net per year which runs until 2027 and will carry a €50 million release clause.

Bennacer's contract was due to expire in June 2024 and he had been attracting interest from Liverpool and his former club Arsenal.

Acclaimed transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported in a tweet that Bennacer will extend his stay at San Siro out of a personal desire to stay at AC Milan.

The tweet read: Ismael Bennacer will sign new contract with AC Milan next week. Deal valid until June 2027, salary close to €4m net per year. Bennacer only wanted to stay. 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan Release clause will remain the same: €50m.

Ismael Bennacer is a key player for AC Milan
Ismael Bennacer is a key player for AC Milan AFP

The news comes as a blow to Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs who have all been monitoring his situation with a view to trying to sign him below the €50 million release clause.

As it stands, the player is not interested in leaving AC Milan but if he were to leave anytime soon, the buying club would have to pay the full release clause.

Ismael Bennacer
Ismael Bennacer AFP

Bennacer is currently one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and has played every single game in all competitions for AC Milan this season so far.

