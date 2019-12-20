Real Madrid captain Ramos became the all-time El Clasico appearance leader, with 43. The Seville native has made almost a half-century of appearances in world football’s biggest game over the last 15 years. Until last night he shared the appearance title with legends such as Manolo Sanchis, Paco Gento (both Real Madrid) and Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona). Real Madrid president Florentino Perez presented him with a commemorative shirt in the dressing room following the match.

Wednesday night’s match also saw Lionel Messi inch further up in the all-time appearance rankings. The Argentine number 10, the fixture’s all-time top scorer, played his 42nd Clasico, drawing level with the aforementioned Sanchis, Gento and Xavi. Just one behind Ramos, everything points to these two continuing their duel to see who ultimately sets the record for years to come.

Curiously, the match also produced another record at the other end of the experience scale. Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, who came on as a second half substitute for Antoine Griezmann, became the youngest player to appear in El Clasico in the 21st century. At the age of just 17 years and 48 days, Fati made his El Clasico debut even before Bojan Krkic (17 years and 117 days).