Sergio Busquets announces retirement from international football

The 34-year-old had a national team career that lasted for almost 15 years, winning 143 Caps and two major trophies, the World Cup in 2010, and the European Championships in 2012.

"The time has come to say goodbye to the national team," Busquets on his Instagram

Busquets took to his Instagram to announce his retirement from international football, today December 16th, 2022.

He penned a long message detailing moments in his international career and thanking those that have been part of it.

"Hello all," Busquets starts.

" I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 matches, the time has come to say goodbye to the national team.

"I would like to thank all the people who have accompanied me on this long road. From Vicente del Bosque, who gave me the opportunity to start, to Luis Enrique for making me enjoy every last second. I also thank Julen Lopetegui, Fernando Hierro and Robert Moreno for their trust, as well as all of his staff.

"And of course to each and every one of my teammates, with whom I have struggled to try to take the team where it deserved, with more or less success but always giving everything and with the greatest of pride.

"I do not want to forget any member of the expedition, who, being in the background, has been just as important (physios, doctors, kit men, delegates, nutritionists, staff, press, security, travel, etc...) and all the people and workers who have crossed my path and have made it so special.

"Also to presidents, managers, sports directors, and to those who, in one way or another, have been part of the federation.

"To all the followers, for the daily support received and especially when things did not turn out as we expected. That is when you are most needed and most united you have to be. To all of you, thank you!

"And of course, most importantly, my family. For supporting me at all times and in all my decisions and sharing this path while being away for many days and making me always feel close so that I could give my best.

"It has been an honour to represent my country and take it to the top, to be a World and European champion, to be Captain and to play so many games, with greater or lesser success but always giving everything and contributing my grain of sand so that everything was the right way. as possible and that everyone felt how important they are, helping everyone and fighting for the same goal, with unique, unforgettable and historical experiences.

"I still get goosebumps remembering it. I will miss him a lot (seeing the squad list, taking the airlift, greeting my teammates, enjoying the training sessions, the endless pocha games[Spanish card game], going out to play, but not before shouting together, listening to the national anthem hugging or feel the affection of an entire country).

"Finally, I can only wish my teammates and the new coach Luis de la Fuente all the luck in the world. Now I will be one more fan, I will enjoy and unconditionally support our team. eternal thanks"

Sergio Busquets international career

The midfielder was given his international debut by manager Vincente Del Bosque on April 1st, 2009, in a World Cup qualifier game against Turkey which Spain won 2-1.

He has played 143 times for the Spanish senior national team, after playing 3 games for the U21 side.

He had an international career that spanned for about 14 years, and he was the captain for the team for the last two years.

Busquets won his first major international trophy in South Africa 2010, where he was a key part of the Spanish side that won the World Cup sitting in the base of midfield alongside Xabi Alonso.

He went on to win the European Championships in 2012 retaining his role as a key member of the team.

Busquets and Spain have also had a few near misses, they came third in the 2009 FIFA confederations cup in South Africa, and lost in the final of the 2013 edition to host Brazil.

More recently, they lost the final of the UEFA Nations league to France.

Sergio Busquets key numbers for Spain

Busquets retired as the Spanish footballer with the most appearances at the world cup (17) alongside Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas.

Busquets is the player with the third most appearances for Spain with (143) behind Ramos (180), and Casillas (167).