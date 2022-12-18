ADVERTISEMENT

Senegalese star hints at Bundesliga return

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Teranga Lions star Ismail Jakobs hints at a move back to Germany.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto QAT: England - Senegal. FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022. Round of 16 Ismail Jakobs of Senegal
IMAGO / Pressinphoto QAT: England - Senegal. FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022. Round of 16 Ismail Jakobs of Senegal

Ismail Jakobs who was an integral part of the Senegalese contingent at the World Cup has hinted at a move back to the German top flight.

The AS Monaco man who was born in Koln, Germany, and started his career at FC Koln, spoke extensively about his connection to the club and how a move back to the country is not ruled out.

The 23-year-old admitted a move back to FC Koln might not be financially feasible, as the German club are struggling, but he refused to dismiss links to clubs like Bayer Leverkusen.

Jakobs sat down with Express.de for an interview while on a well-deserved holiday after the World Cup.

He spoke about the tournament he had, going to Senegal his paternal country, and his future at Monaco amongst other things.

Ismail Jakobs (AS Monaco) FOOTBALL : AS Monaco vs Clermont - Ligue 1 Uber Eats - Monaco - 16/10/2022 NorbertScanella/Panoramic
Ismail Jakobs (AS Monaco) FOOTBALL : AS Monaco vs Clermont - Ligue 1 Uber Eats - Monaco - 16/10/2022 NorbertScanella/Panoramic AFP

&ldquo; As I said, things happen very quickly in football. I don't want to rule that out. But I just got back from vacation yesterday. My focus was on the World Cup, now I'm concentrating on Monaco. The transfer window is in January, so anything is possible,&rdquo; Jakobs when asked about links to Bundesliga clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Borrusia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.

Jakobs was honest about how he struggled to settle at Monaco at first, with him travelling back to Koln at every chance he gets.

He also reminisced about his time with former manager Niko Kovac, when there was heavy rotation and he wasn't a regular.

That could be why he did not jump to dismiss links away from the Ligue 1 team.

However, he has said he is now better settled in Monaco, and he is focused on the club.

