SEN vs EGY: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Final Preview

Egypt will be playing in what is a record ninth final in the AFCON while it is the third final for Senegal.

Intro

Two years after losing to Algeria in the final, Senegal's Lions of Teranga have another opportunity to lift the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history.

AFP

Senegal overcame a very good Burkina Faso side in the semifinal inspired by that man Sadio Mane, who scored one and assisted another goal in a 3-1 victory over the Stallions.

The Teranga Lions booked a second successive AFCON final for the first time in their history but go into today's game hoping to end their wait for a first-ever Cup of Nations title.

AFP

Standing before them and glory, however, are the Pharaohs of Egypt, the most successful and decorated team in AFCON history.

The Pharaohs, who have won the AFCON a record seven times, will be looking to extend that record as they eye their eighth title.

AFP

Egypt defeated host nation, Cameroon, 3-1 on penalties the last time in the semifinal without main man, Mohamed Salah, kicking a ball in the shootout.

However, all eyes will be on him later tonight when he comes face to face with his Liverpool teammate, Mane, as either looks to inspire their respective countries to victory.

Confederation of African Football (CAF)

While the Liverpool duo remains the biggest talking point heading into this final, Egypt's goalkeeper, Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal, could prove to be the hero of the team once again just as he has done since the first knockout round and most importantly in the semis against Cameroon.

Form and Head-to-Head

Both sides are in serious form going into this particular encounter later today. Senegal remains unbeaten in the competition and has not lost a game since March 26, 2021.

The Teranga Lions have won three of their last three matches in normal time, scoring eight goals and conceding just two.

Pulse Nigeria

For Egypt, since losing their opening game to Nigeria, the Pharaohs have turned a corner, winning all their matches en route to the final.

It's been a more difficult route for them, however, as the Salah-led Pharaohs needed extra time and penalties to win their last three matches.

In terms of their head-to-head battle, the Lions of Teranga and the Pharaohs are meeting for the first time in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

AP

But these two are by no means strangers to each other as they will lock horns for the 13th time when they take to the pitch later tonight.

Five of their previous 12 meetings have been at the Africa Cup of Nations, with two wins apiece for both sides and a draw.

Egypt has the better head-to-head overall, with six wins compared to Senegal's four in the previous 12 meetings. But Senegal has won the last two recent matches between them.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

This super clash will be played today, February 6, 2022, at the infamous Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé. The game is slated for 8 pm Nigerian time.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

Senegal's Aliu Cisse continues to enjoy a healthy and fit squad and will go into the final with most of his key players available.

There are no fresh concerns for Carlos Queiroz to worry about but Egypt will be without some key players in defense and midfield.

The Pharaohs will face the Teranga Lions without the likes of Akram Tawfik, Mohamed El-Shanewy, and Ahmed Hegazi.

Possible Lineups

Senegal: E, Mendy; B. Sarr, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ciss; I. Gueye, N. Mendy, P. Gueye; B. Dia, Diedhiou, Mane

Egypt: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

Prediction

This is not going to be an enjoyable final, I didn't enjoy the game between Cameroon and Egypt in the semifinal as well.

The Pharaohs are in the final without really exciting even themselves so far in the competition.

For the Teranga Lions, they have looked like a different team since the start of the knockout rounds and I expect to see them give it another go tonight.