Senegal topple Colombia, Wales in latest FIFA rankings to reach 18th in the world

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Senegal remain the highest-ranked country in Africa after the victorious AFCON tournament

Senegal continue their dominance in Africa after AFCON triumph (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)
Newly-crowned African champions Senegal have moved up two places in the latest FIFA rankings to reach 18th in the world from their previous 20th position.

Senegal has now reached their highest-ever position on the FIFA rankings after winning their first-ever AFCON trophy at the just-concluded continental tournament.

Sadio Mane with his hands on the trophy after he scored the decisive penalty in Senegal's shoot-out win over Egypt
The Teranga Lions garnered 26.10 points in the period under review after going unbeaten in their victorious AFCON run, winning five games and drawing two games.

Senegal has continued to retain their top spot in Africa for 39 months (three years and three months) since it reached the top of the African charts in the November 2018 rankings.

AFCON hosts Cameroon were the biggest movers in Africa, moving up 12 places from 50th to 38th in the world rankings. Beaten finalists Egypt also moved 11 places up from December's 45th position to 34th in February.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt lost the final of the Africa Cup of Nations
Deposed African champions Algeria dropped 14 places from 29th to 43rd position in the world after exiting the 2021 AFCON at the group stage after two defeats and one draw in three games.

Belgium retained their top spot in the world, same as Brazil and France who ranked second and third respectively.

Argentina and England swapped places in the Top 5 with the Abiceleste's 16.48 points garnered from World Cup qualifiers enough to take them into fourth with the Three Lions dropping to fifth with no matches played during the period under review.

Country - World Rankings

Senegal - 18th

Morocco - 24th

Nigeria - 32nd

Egypt - 34th

Tunisia - 36th

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

