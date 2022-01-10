AFCON 2021: Mane's 94th-minute penalty sees Senegal edge Zimbabwe

Senegal were missing a couple of their stars in Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nampalys Mendy, all out due to positive coronavirus tests.

Senegal and Zimbabwe create few chances in cagey first-half

The Teranga Lions started the match on the front foot, controlling possession but could not convert their dominance to goalmouth action as they struggled to register any shots on target.

Their first sight of goal came in the 11th minute after Mane did all the work to send a pass to Keita Balde but the Cagliari player could only blaze high from inside the penalty area.

Senegal had the better of the opening 20 minutes as AC Milan's Fode Ballo-Toure and Bayern Munich's Bouna Sarr took shots at Petros Mhari in the Zimbabwean goal but could not find the back of the post.

Mane took matters in his hands in the 24th minute, sending a shot straight at Mhari as the Senegalese continued their siege on Zimbabwe's goal.

Zimbabwe had a rare break in the 29th minute to win their first corner-kick after Paris Saint-Germain's Abdou Diallo was on hand to turn the ball behind from a promising Zimbabwe move.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe won a free-kick off Balde from the resultant corner-kick but Knowledge Musona's delicate chip hardly troubled Edouard Mendy's replacement, Seny Dieng, in the Senegalese goal.

From thence, Zimbabwe had a fair share of possession resulting in another corner-kick for Norman Mapeza's men in the 37th minute.

Senegal had the last meaningful chance of the first half when Mane led a lightning-fast counterattack but PSG's Idrissa Gana Gueye could not get the ball out of his feet after the Liverpool forward squared to him.

Mane's 94th-minute penalty wins it at the death

The second half started in like fashion with the Teranga Lions holding most of the possession but ultimately doing little with it.

Olympiacos centre-back Pape Abou Cisse missed a free header in the 46th minute with Mhari in no man's land as he came for the ball from a Senegal corner-kick.

Senegal and Zimbabwe squared each other up for most of the second-half as either side created few real chances to change the barren scoreline.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse sent on Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo and Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye in place of Keita Balde and Boulaye Dia in a bid to find the winner.

Mhari made a good save to prevent Mane from getting on the end of a counter-attack in the 75th minute as the Teranga Lions looked to nick all three points.

Zimbabwe went in search of the deadlock breaker as Ismael Wadi forced Abou Diallo into a clumsy challenge in the 85th minute as Wadi threatened to run into the Senegalese box.

Musona swung the ball into the penalty area as US-based Teenage Hadebe stung the palms of Dieng off a deflection only six yards away from goal.

But the Senegalese never-say-never attitude helped them win a dying-minute penalty as Zimbabwe's defensive midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe blocked a shot with his arm in the fourth minute of added time.

Liverpool's Mane had nerves of steel as he stepped up to convert the spot kick for his 27th goal for the national team but more importantly the one that won three points for his side in their AFCON 2021 curtain-raiser.