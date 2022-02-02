AFCON 2021: Senegal 3-1 winners over Burkina Faso as Mane advances to second consecutive final

A quick-fire double from About Diallo and Bamba Dieng helped the Teranga Lions overcome their West African neighbours who were themselves seeking their second final appearance since the showpiece match at the 2013 edition.

Senegal will get the chance to win their first-ever AFCON title on Sunday when they face either Cameroon or Egypt in the final match.

The first half was a cagey affair as both sides kept large swathes of possession but created little in the way of goals.

Bertrand Traore was the dangerman for the Stallions of Burkina Faso as the Aston Villa man took two shots at the Senegalese goal but faced a staunch defence.

As Burkina Faso doubled up on Sadio Mane, Bamba Dieng took up the attacking gauntlet, firing off two shots in quick succession but failing to hit the target.

Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi and Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate were involved in a nasty clash in the 29th minute as the goalkeeper hit Kouyate's head while trying to punch the ball away.

The referee was brave to ignore the VAR's advice to check for a penalty as the Ethiopian official decided Koffi did not foul the England-based midfielder.

Ultimately, Koffi was stretchered off with home-based Soufian Ouédraogo replacing him while Kouyate made it back to the pitch.