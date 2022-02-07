Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Senegal's President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team's first ever African Cup of Nations crown following their victory against Egypt, public television announced.

Recommended articles

Sall, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1300 GMT Monday, RTS said.

Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out at Sunday's final in Cameroon. The game had finished goalless after extra time.

After two previous final defeats in 2002 and 2019, Senegal finally claimed their first Cup of Nations title.

The Lions will be decorated by Sall on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Dakar, RTS television said.

"The president of the republic declared Monday a public holiday, a paid day off, following the brilliant victory of the Lions," RTS said, citing a presidential decree.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

Top 10: January transfers that blew us away

Top 10 January Transfers

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Herve Koffi will face the twin threat of Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi if he recovers in time for the third-place match

Super Eagles: Moses Simon reveals how deadline day Premier League move failed

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon had his move to Premier League side Leeds United blocked by Nantes