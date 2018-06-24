Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Senegal beat Japan 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Reactions as Senegal draw 2-2 with Japan

Here are the reactions Senegal draw Japan 2-2 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Here are the reactions as Senegal were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their  2018 FIFA World Cup, group H game on Sunday, June 24. play Senegal were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan (Getty Images)
Here are the reactions as Senegal were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their  2018 FIFA World Cup, group H game on Sunday, June 24.

Both tams won their opening encounters, Senegal beat Poland 2-1 while Japan beat Columbia by the same scoreline

The game between Senegal and Japan ended 2-2 here are the reactions on Twitter.

Senegal vs Japan stats

Sadio Mane with the opener against Japan

Sadio Mane scored his first World Cup goal which left an impression among Twitter users who hailed his goal and performance.

 

Takashi Inui and Keisuke Honda equalise for Japan

Takashi Inui and Keisuke Honda equalised for Japan who had to come back from behind twice.

Honda became the first Japanese player to score at three World Cup tournaments, while Inui's performance was also hailed on Twitter.

 

play (AFP)

Moussa Wague Africa's youngest scorer at the FIFA World Cup

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senegal will hope to book a place in the next round when they take on Columbia while Japan face off with Poland in their last group fixture.

